Visitors paying tribute at Battleship Memorial Park this Memorial Day weekend

By Lee Peck

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — There’s nothing like taking in Battleship Memorial Park, especially on Memorial Day weekend.

“All the planes that are sitting here. The F-16,” commented Daniel P. Luechauer, from Hollywood, Florida.

From the planes to the tanks and to the Mighty Alabama — the experience took Luechauer back in time.

“We went through the museum and I saw all of the World War poster pictures — and World War II started when I was six and ended when I was 11. And I remember in my mind all over the place seeing those promotions — ‘I want you’ and so forth. And it was a real thrill for me… It really brought back memories of my childhood,” said Luechauer.

The memorials dedicated to the fallen is what this holiday weekend is all about.

“Oh I think it’s beautiful,” said Cathy Krutsinger.

All the way from Kerrville, Texas — Cathy and Norman Krutsinger are passing through on their way to the beach to watch their grandson Ryan play in a baseball tournament. Ryan wanted to stop — and they’re glad they did.

“But looking at the size of some of these things… It’s just… Incredible.. It really is. Especially, this one right here… I went how can anyone fly that thing,” said Cathy.

“Her father was with Patton and on the tanks of World War II. So it was sort of neat to see the Sherman tanks,” said Norman.

Also impressed by the size of the USS Alabama is Brenda Timm and family — on a road trip from Oklahoma.

“We’re on our way to Florida and decided to get out and stretch our legs. It’s magnificent… It’s huge! It’s a lot bigger coming up to it — than you see from the roadside. For sure,” said Timm.

An iconic tribute along the Mobile Bay — the USS Alabama and Battleship Memorial Park — serve as a reminder of the price of freedom and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“Just being able to do this to come, to vacation, to leave, to do whatever we want — that freedom that we have. It’s something we’ll never take for granite that’s for sure,” said Timm.

Monday (May 29th) at 7 a.m. they’ll have a flag lowering ceremony at the Vietnam Memorial at Battleship Memorial Park.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.