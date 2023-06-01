Antisemitic statements continue to spur protests in Sacramento City Council meetings

By STEVE LARGE

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A battle between free speech and hate speech at city hall has led to increasing calls for order inside council meetings.

On Tuesday night, councilmembers held up signs that read “Love Over Hate.” It was their effort to combat hate speech without shouts and screams.

It did not work.

A crowd inside the council chambers cursed out and drowned out a man who, they say, was making antisemitic statements, while calling in for public comment. Through the commotion, Mayor Darrell Steinberg, as well as other council members, held up a “Love Not Hate”. It was their way of showing opposition without disorder.

“I abhor with every fiber of my being antisemitism or hate of any kind,” Mayor Darryl Steinberg said. “And at the same time, the First Amendment allows people to express their opinion no matter how vile it may be.”

The city’s live, online webcast of the meeting captured some of the man’s message.

“These people are hurt and they want to hurt other people,” Ryan Messano said.

Messano has appeared at several recent council meetings, igniting a fierce response with his comments inside the chambers that brought out faith-based and multi-cultural groups calling out anti-semitism.

“This is not okay,” Rabbi Evan Rubin with Kenesset Israel Torah Center said.

“We are here to say we are standing in solidarity and we will not go anywhere until this is gone,” Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams said.

This city council is confronting hate speech while trying to continue their work in city hall

“We’re doing our very best here to try and make sure that we can get our business done and we did tonight,” Steinberg said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.