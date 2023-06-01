Skip to Content
Blue Island officer shoots, kills man sitting next to AR-15 pistol during well-being check

Published 12:41 PM

By Web staff

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — An officer shot and killed a man during a well-being check in Blue Island Thursday morning.

Around 1:35 a.m., Blue Island police said officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call and well-being check for the person inside the vehicle, located at 2015 Broadway Street.

Police said officers found a man unresponsive man in the driver’s seat with an AR-15 pistol in the front passenger seat.

Once the officer woke up the man, police said the “driver observed the officers and reached for the front passenger seat.”

Police reported that is when an officer fired a shot, hitting the man in the torso.

The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

