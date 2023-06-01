Shreveport educator arrested for sexual involvement with a student

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A teacher’s aide has been arrested and charged with one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student. She is Jessica Sims, 36.

On Tuesday, Shreveport Police Sex Crimes detectives were contacted in reference to an incident that occurred in the 8500 of East Kingston Road.

A concerned parent stated her juvenile son was possibly involved sexually with a teacher’s aide at that location.

That led to the arrest.

