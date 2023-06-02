Parent charged after gun found in Henrico elementary school bathroom

By Web staff

HENRICO COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — A parent of an elementary school student is facing charges after police said the child brought a gun to school last month.

Henrico Police said they were notified just before noon about a gun found in Longdale Elementary School on May 16. The school resource officer was told by an administrator that a student had let a teacher know another student had a gun in the school.

The northern Henrico school was placed on lockdown and later “restricted movement” status after the gun was discovered in a bathroom trash can.

Police said there was no known direct threat against anyone.

The child’s parent, 39-year-old Matthew Craig Berger of Henrico, has been charged with child neglect/abuse and allowing access to firearms by children.

“As a community, we must have age-appropriate conversations about firearm safety with our family and friends. Remember to take the time to limit access to any firearms within the household and secure them so accidents cannot happen,” said Henrico Police.

