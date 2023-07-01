Funeral home director to stand trial after allegedly leaving body unrefrigerated for a week

By PATRICK DAMP

MUNHALL, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A local funeral director accused of leaving a body unrefrigerated for more than a week will stand trial.

According to a report from the Trib, the body was “practically unrecognizable” when it was found behind Michael Aldrich’s Funeral Home in Munhall

Aldrich allegedly told the man’s family that his body has been cremated when they tried to transfer the body to a different provider.

