66-year-old Orlando man drowns at Cocoa Beach

By Katie Sivco

COCOA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — A man drowned at Cocoa Beach over the weekend, police say.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department identified the man as 66-year-old Ronald Bailey Jr. of Orlando.

Emergency responders were called to Lori Wilson Park at 7:01 p.m. on Sunday. Police say several beachgoers tried to get the man out. Ultimately, law enforcement removed Bailey Jr. from the water.

Medics initiated life-saving measures and took him to a hospital. The man was eventually pronounced dead.

The police department is still investigating the drowning. Witnesses are asked to call detectives at 321-868-3251.

