13-year-old accused of trying to steal woman’s car, shooting her in the leg

By Angela Williams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson police have arrested a 13-year-old accused of trying to steal a woman’s car before shooting her in the leg.

The incident was reported on June 17 in the 5400 block of Clinton Boulevard.

“A woman was approached by a young man with a gun who demanded her car keys. Once the suspect got the keys, he fired a shot, striking the victim in the leg. The suspect fled on foot after witnesses began to chase him,” public information Officer Sam Brown said in a news release.

The suspect got away but was later arrested Tuesday, July 4, Brown said. The 13-year-old is charged with armed robbery and individual aggravated assault. WAPT News is not releasing the name of the suspect because of his age.

Brown said the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

