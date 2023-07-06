Female groundskeepers make history at US Women’s Open

By Erin Clark

PEBBLE BEACH, California (KSBW) — Pebble Beach’s ground crew is normally 30 members strong, but for the Open, they bring in reinforcements, and this year, for the historic Women’s Open, that includes 35 female groundskeepers from across North America.

For these women-in-turf, as they call themselves, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It’s been phenomenal. An experience I will never forget,” said Morgan Creighton from Alberta, Canada. “The camaraderie, the enthusiasm, the group dynamic of being able to talk to not just one or two, but there are 35 females here together.”

The days are long, starting at 4 a.m. and stretching well past sunset, but there are no complaints here. Working in a male-dominated industry, these trailblazers rarely get the chance to work alongside other women.

“There are ladies who have joined this group that have been in it for 20-plus years and this is the first time being able to meet women in the industry,” said Madison Rudinski from Arizona.

And these ladies are serious about their business. Being here at pebble beach, they are determined to show everyone they are as capable as their male counterparts.

“We are not just here for show, we’re here to work,” said Addison Donahue from Michigan, “we’re supporting each other doing that and it’s just fun.”

