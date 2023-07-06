Former Stilwell teacher faces federal indictments following child sex abuse allegations

By Jonathan Greco

STILWELL, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An eastern Oklahoma man and former teacher faces a six-count indictment after he was accused of sexually abusing multiple students who were in his care.

An FBI news release states that 47-year-old Lawrence Fourkiller, a former Stilwell Public Schools teacher, was charged in connection with his alleged abuse of a student he was entrusted to his care. The indictment also accuses Fourkiller of engaging in sexual contact with multiple students in his care.

Dallas-Fort Worth Airport police officers arrested Fourkiller on June 28 following coordination with FBI Oklahoma City and FBI Dallas.

Fourkiller has been charged with the sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 12. The news release says the 47-year-old could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

The FBI and Stilwell Police Department are investigating the case, and FBI officials said they believe there may be more victims. Anyone with more information about Fourkiller’s conduct is asked to contact the FBI.

