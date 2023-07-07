Sharpsburg pet store takes in missing snake after Ross Township Police find it near ball fields

By PATRICK DAMP

SHARPSBURG (KDKA) — Well, it appears the question “anyone missing a snake?” has yet to be answered in Ross Township.

Ross Township Police posted a follow-up to their Facebook about the large snake they found near the baseball fields on the Fourth of July.

Now, they’re referring to the snake as “‘Naners” and one local pet store, Sara’s Pets and Plants in Sharpsburg, has taken him in to make sure he’s healthy.

From there, they’ll continue to try to find the owner but also put him up for adoption.

If you are the owner, you can call the Ross Township Police Department.

