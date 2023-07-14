8 Putnam Co. inmates treated after 2 smuggled in drugs through ‘body cavities,’ deputies say

By Amanda Hara

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Eight female inmates were transported from the Putnam County Jail to Cookeville Regional Medical Center for emergency treatment Thursday afternoon, after allegedly snorting drugs two of the inmates smuggled inside, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

A mixture of fentanyl and heroin was confiscated. According to investigators, inmates Nicole Danielle Ealey and Jasmine Richelle Lancaster smuggled the drugs into the jail through body cavities while being booked on July 12, 2023.

Deputies said the two then overdosed and nearly killed other inmates in their pod area.

“Even though inmates are strip searched and scanned while being admitted into our facility, items inside a body cavity are not able to be seen at times,” said Jail Administrator Major Tim Nash.

Authorities identified other inmates involved as Krystal Gail Auxier, Racheal Lee Blackard, Sarah Elisabeth Miller, Jamie Sue Bullard, Chantel Renee Keagle, Sarah Nichole King, Angie Lanette Taylor and Brittany Lynn Bryant.

Three inmates were released from CMRC but five others were admitted for overnight care, according to deputies.

“I am glad that none of the corrections officers or inmates have died due to the use or exposure of the deadly drug fentanyl. There were over 100,000 overdose deaths across the nation last year. And 90% of our inmates in Putnam County are incarcerated for illegal drug activity whether it be through direct or indirect activity,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said.

All eight inmates are charged with simple possession/casual exchange. Ealey and Lancaster, the two accused of smuggling and distributing the drugs, are both charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder, introduction of contraband inside of a penal facility, and simple drug possession.

