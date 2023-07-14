Some EB lanes of 60 Freeway in Chino reopen after chemical spill

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHINO, California (KABC) — A hazardous materials situation prompted the closure of all eastbound lanes for several hours on the 60 Freeway in Chino, snarling traffic in the area as the Friday morning commute got underway.

The chemical spill was reported shortly after 3 a.m. near Central Avenue, according to a California Highway Patrol log. The chemical was identified as bromine, which is used in agriculture and can cause burns and trouble breathing.

A couple of firefighters had to be decontaminated at the scene.

Eastbound traffic was backed up for miles at the scene as responding firefighters and hazmat crews worked to assess and clear boxes, buckets and debris connected to the spill. All westbound lanes remained open.

The incident was possibly caused by a crash involving a semitruck and a box truck, according to the CHP. The cause of that crash and whether anyone was injured was not immediately clear.

Two eastbound lanes were reopened sometime after 6 a.m. The freeway was not expected to be fully reopened for another few hours, the Highway Patrol said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.