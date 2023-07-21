‘Most of all I want there to be love,’ Teen in need of adoptive family

By Audrey Biesk

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — A young girl living in foster care is opening up about what she dreams of having in an adoptive family.

13-year-old Jasmine describes herself as kind and lovable. “I think I am different, but in a unique way,” she stated.

Jasmine’s calm and caring nature is so evident the moment you meet her. She met WXII 12’s Audrey Biesk at Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe to enjoy an afternoon at the water park. As she got to know her, Jasmine explained what she wants in a forever family.

“I just want to be respected and accounted for,” Jasmine said. “I know everybody wishes they have perfect family, but perfect doesn’t exist in everybody, in nobody actually, so there are different pictures of what I want my family to be,” she added.

Jasmine thought about the qualities she knows she deserves to have in adoptive parents. She said, “I want there to be honesty, trust, responsibility and most of all I want there to be love if there’s nothing else.”

When asked what Jasmine is most proud of she said, “The strength I have gained over the years and the power I think I possess in my heart.”

