Burn ban violation leads to wanted man’s arrest, mother’s citation

By KTBS Web Staff

ROBELINE, Louisiana (KTBS) — A burn ban violation earlier this week led to a Robeline woman being cited, the capture of her son on outstanding criminal warrants and the seizure of drugs and a cache of firearms, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

The investigation began Tuesday morning when Natchitoches Fire District No. 4 firefighters and Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to the 100 block of Chuck Foshee Road on a report someone burning trash in the front yard in violation of the parish and state burn bans.

The 76-year-old homeowner admitted to setting the fire to burn trash but said she was unaware the ban was still in effect. While issuing her a citation, deputies heard activity in her home and asked if her son, Chuck Foshee, was there. She said no and Foshee, holding a backpack, ran out of the house and into nearby woods.

Foshee, 49, had been wanted since October on outstanding warrants charging him with domestic abuse battery, aggravated criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

Deputies set up a perimeter and called in additional units. Foshee wasarrested as he ran out of the woods and back toward the house.

The sheriff said Foshee began to cuss and threaten deputies, saying he would “burn down their homes.”

During a search of Foshee, deputies found a meth pipe and syringe loaded with methamphetamine in his pockets. More syringes and two bags of ammunition were found in his backpack. As a convicted felon, Foshee is prohibited from possession ammunition or firearms.

NPSO Criminal Investigations Division and Natchitoches Multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents responded to the scene armed with two search warrants. Deputies seized 13 firearms, more ammunition and drug paraphernalia from the home.

Foshee was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on the outstanding warrants and additional charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, 14 counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, parole violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal obstruction of justice, resisting an officer and public intimidation.

Foshee remains in custody on a parole hold from Louisiana Probation & Parole.

Sheriff’s detectives said anyone who may recognize the the guns seized from Foshee should call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.

