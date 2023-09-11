2021 shooting victim partners with church to give back to community



By Daniela Hurtado

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A man left for dead two years ago is now giving back to the community that helped him when he needed it the most.

Anthony Perez almost lost his life in Greenspoint when he was shot in the back while leaving a store.

“I lost my kidney, spleen, and part of my lung,” Perez previously told ABC13 when the shooting happened.

Perez was left unable to care for himself or keep a roof over his head. That’s when the Green House International Church members stepped in, and now, two years later, he is paying it forward.

Perez partnered with the church to help a family with rent assistance. Church member Kimberly Sam was in tears after she was randomly picked to receive help.

“I’m so thankful. Listen, I’m speechless,” Sam said.

“Hopefully, the lady that had her rent paid and was picked out of the raffle, hopefully she’s able to get ahead and God reveals in her life because that’s what it’s all about. People and loving each other,” Perez said.

Sam was left dancing for joy thanks to a man who got a second chance at life and aims to make a difference in others’ lives.

