Trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was a cute little kitten’

By Stephanie Moore

South Carolina (WYFF) — A trooper in South Carolina was a woman’s hero when a snake slithered its way into her car along the interstate.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said Mary Alice Simmons was driving to a car maintenance appointment when she glanced down to find a snake creeping along the floorboard of the passenger seat.

She was able to pull over along Interstate 20 and called 911.

“I definitely freaked out. I’m surprised I didn’t wreck!” Simmons said.

Sergeant Jonathan Oxandaboure and Senior Trooper Bruce Horton responded to the call.

By that time, the snake had already made its way onto the dashboard.

“I felt bad for the lady because she wanted to burn the car,” Oxandaboure said.

Oxandaboure opened the car door and grabbed the snake with one hand behind the head and the other on the tail.

“This trooper had to be a good ol’ country boy,” Simmons said, referring to Oxandaboure.

“He reached in there, grabbed that snake, and pulled him right out like it was a cute little kitten.”

After showing off his catch to the other troopers, he later released the snake in a swamp near his office.

Simmons, that same day, decided to trade in her car for a newer model.

