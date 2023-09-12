Constable’s volunteer advisor accused of abusing advisor badge, flashing at tow truck driver

By Miya Shay

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A well-known political operative in Fort Bend County is sitting in the county jail on Monday evening for being accused of impersonating an officer.

Roger Moore, whose Facebook page is filled with photos of himself with various Fort Bend County elected officials, is also an unpaid volunteer advisor with Precinct 3 Constable Nabil Shike.

Moore is accused of using his advisor badge, which was reportedly given to him by Shike in a confrontation with a tow truck driver.

“He’s a friend,” Shike said. “I consider everybody a friend. Everybody’s entitled to due process, and everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

Shike confirmed with ABC13 that he has known Moore for several years but has not paid him for any political fieldwork.

Shike confirms Moore is one of about a dozen advisors in his office. These advisors are given badges. It is similar to the sworn deputies’ gold badges, except they are silver, and instead of a deputy’s rank, they have the word “advisor.”

“The civilian advisors sign a form. They know they can not display that badge,” Shike said.

Shike added that the badges are meant as a token of appreciation, and advisors are told the ideal place for the badges would be a trophy case at home.

However, over the weekend, Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 700 block of Dulles, the apartment where Moore lives. Records show Moore had confronted a tow truck driver working in the complex.

“When my deputies got out there, they found out the wrecker driver had the contract with this apartment complex for unpermitted vehicles to tow them,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said.

Fagan said the wrecker driver called 911 after Moore flashed a badge at him, allegedly claiming to be law enforcement.

“My deputy got out there, (Moore) showed the ID again, and he noticed on the ID that it wasn’t an officer, but the wrecker driver said he was impersonating an officer.”

Moore was arrested and charged and is being held on a $25,000 bail.

The incident has spotlighted various non-law enforcement badges that are sometimes handed out by law enforcement agencies, often to civilian volunteers and friends of the agency.

For example, the Fort Bend Sheriff’s Foundation also has a program where specific honorary badges are handed out.

“It’s not unusual for agencies to give out badges that, but states on there that’s ‘Honorary,’ that’s not unusual,” Sheriff Fagan said who showed us one of his badges with the word “honorary” at the top of the badge.

Using an honorary badge instead of an actual law enforcement badge is a crime.

Shike said he is re-evaluating this advisory program in his office and conducting an internal investigation.

“This particular incident has nothing to do with how we operate at this office. We hold the highest levels of accountability and transparency with everybody,” Shike said.

