Danelo Cavalcante manhunt forces some businesses near search zone to pivot

By Madeleine Wright

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Local businesses are having to make some changes while police search for Danelo Cavalcante.

Wedding photographer Bill Stank from Allentown has shot dozens of engagement sessions at Longwood Gardens.

He was supposed to have another photoshoot there Monday and last week, but both had to be postponed.

“First, I’ll say I never expected Longwood Gardens to close for a situation like this,” Stank said.

Longwood Gardens has been shut down on and off since Sept. 2 because of the search for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante.

In total, the sprawling botanical garden was closed for seven days, not including their off day, Tuesday.

“They’re a business, so it’s probably hard to close such a large production. But I admire that they closed and for the safety of the general public,” Stank said.

While the closure is inconvenient for him and his clients, he says Longwood made the right choice and that his clients are flexible.

“They were understanding, but of course, it was, you know, something they never would have anticipated,” he said.

In an email sent to members, Longwood Gardens said “It’s been an unnerving week for all of us” and that it’s relieved the search for Cavalcante has shifted north.

“It’s great that they’re opening back up and that it’s a place that people can go and enjoy,” Stank said.

With Longwood Gardens reopening Wednesday, Stank has already rescheduled his two engagement photoshoots. Unfortunately, not all businesses have recovered. Brandywine Ace in Chadds Ford said business is still slow.

“A lot of customers have really not been able to travel because of the roadways that are closed. Now that the roadways are open, we’re getting some people asking if we’re still open or if we’re open yet because a lot of people have just decided not to travel,” Division manager Alex Pyle said.

The community on edge as the manhunt for a fugitive continues.

