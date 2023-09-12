Iowa DOT shares video of scary crash involving Highway Helper

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A video posted by the Iowa Department of Transportation serves as an important reminder to not only move over for emergency vehicles, but to be careful when you do.

The Iowa Department of Transportation posted the video on Monday. You can see the video above.

This crash happened earlier this month on Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

A vehicle with a trailer was trying to move over into the left lane to give space for a truck on the side of the road. While changing lanes, the vehicle hit a truck. The collision pushed the truck and trailer into that stopped Highway Helper vehicle.

The video also shows the helper running into the ditch and collapsing. Iowa DOT says he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The people in the other vehicles also survived.

If you can’t get over, state law says to lower your speed as you go by any vehicle with its lights flashing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.