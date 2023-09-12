School to relocate following natural gas discovery

By Tony Garcia

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — All students and staff at Old Center Elementary are being temporarily relocated due to a contractor opening up a methane gas pocket on campus.

According to a spokesperson with Metro Nashville Public Schools, effective immediately, Old Center Elementary is relocating all educational activities to Goodlettsville Elementary until the situation is resolved. The schools are roughly 2.5 miles from each other on Dickerson Pike.

According to the MNPS, a contractor was drilling wells for geothermal heating and cooling near the campus when a pocket of methane gas was breached, resulting in the release of gas from the well.

Although initial testing brought back no detectable gas at the school’s main building, overnight testing forced the Nashville Fire Department to request the campus be closed until the gas leak could be resolved.

The transportation and relocation will follow these procedures:

Bus Riders: Old Center students who rely on bus transportation will be automatically rerouted to the temporary location at Goodlettsville Elementary. Walkers: Students who typically walk to Old Center Elementary are asked to assemble at the Greenwood Cemetery across the street. Transportation will be provided to Goodlettsville Elementary. Parent Drop-off: Parents who usually drop off their students at Old Center Elementary should plan to take their children to the new temporary location at Goodlettsville Elementary. Staff Relocation: All staff members at Old Center Elementary are instructed to report to their new temporary workplace at Goodlettsville Elementary.

MNPS and Nashville Fire expect the situation to be resolved soon to allow normal operations to resume at Old Center Elementary.

