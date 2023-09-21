Man charged after hidden cameras found in Starbucks bathrooms

By Kelly Doty

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man is charged after hidden cameras were found inside the bathrooms of an Asheville Starbucks.

Asheville Police Department said William Mcalpin Aycock IV, 37, is charged with two counts of felony secret peeping.

Police say the hidden cameras were placed on May 9, 2022, in the bathrooms of the Starbucks located at 188 Hendersonville Road.

According to police, the cameras had not been hidden for a long period of time when staff members found them and contacted police. When asked about the exact location the cameras were placed, police said that information is part of the investigation and will not be shared at this time.

After an extensive investigation, police said detectives and forensic technicians, along with the State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant at Aycock’s home and gathered more evidence.

Asheville police confirmed that victims were recorded without their knowledge, and police have reached out to those individuals to make them aware.

Aycock was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on Sept. 8, 2023, and released on a written promise to appear in court.

Police say the investigation into this case is ongoing. Anyone with information to share can send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also contact Asheville police at 828-252-1110.

