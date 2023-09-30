Student charged with threat of terrorism after note triggered lockdown at West Central Valley

By KCCI Staff

STUART, Iowa (KCCI) — A student faces charges for a threatening note that triggered a lockdown Thursday at West Central Valley High School.

Stuart police said a West Central Valley High School student found a threatening note around 11 a.m., prompting the school to go into lockdown for around an hour.

While being interviewed by officers, another student admitted to writing the note. Stuart police say the student, who has not been identified because they are a juvenile, will be charged with threat of terrorism.

Police say no one was ever in any danger. The school returned to a normal schedule Thursday afternoon.

Police say Thursday’s note is not related to a threat of an explosive device at West Central Valley last week that also caused the school to evacuate.

