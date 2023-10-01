Man accused of killing his own mother

By Sade Browne

Click here for updates on this story

MODESTO, California (KOVR) — A murder investigation is underway after a man in Modesto was arrested for allegedly killing his mother. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call and found the victim.

Police lights in the early morning hours are what neighbors woke up to in their South Modesto neighborhood. A disturbance call led to a police presence on Inyo Avenue. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was found with life-threatening injuries inside a home.

“We urgently rushed her to the hospital with paramedics and ambulance, and she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” said a sheriff’s department spokesperson.

After further investigation, sheriff’s deputies made an arrest. The suspect? The victim’s son, 38-year-old Zachary Morris.

“They found probable cause to arrest Mr. Morris for homicide,” the sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Neighbors in the area say this incident is unfortunate but not uncommon.

“There’s a lot of things going on around here…it may seem shocking, but it’s just what happens here. I mean, like not a lot of people know what happens until they are surprised when stuff happens here. But when you live here it’s just common,” a neighbor said.

The sheriff’s office did not say how the woman died or if there was a murder weapon involved. That will be revealed after a forensic autopsy is complete next week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.