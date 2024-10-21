Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 26. Local law enforcement agencies and health departments are teaming up to allow people to anonymously drop off medicines from their homes.

Each drop off location will accept prescription drugs people have not used, do not want, or have expired. Over-the-counter and veterinary medications will also be accepted, but needles will not be taken.

Dropping off those old medications can also keep the community safe. "Just throwing them in the trash or flushing them down into the toilet or something like that may put something harmful back into the environment," said Bonneville County Sheriff's Office PIO, Bryan Lovell.

There will be several take-back day collection sites in eastern Idaho on Saturday between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

American Falls:

Power County Sheriff's Office, 550 Gifford Street

Dubois:

Clark County Sheriff's Office, 224 W. Main St

Idaho Falls:

College of Eastern Idaho: 1600 S. 25th E. Building 5 parking lot

Rigby:

Rigby Police Department 173 E. Main St. Suite 1

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office* 210 Courthouse Way

(*Hit the doorbell button in the lobby and ask dispatch to buzz you in to use the permanent medication drop box.)

Rexburg:

Wal-Mart Parking Lot: 1450 North 2nd, Rexburg

Madison County DMV: 510 North 2nd East, Rexburg

Pocatello:

Pocatello Police Department, 911 N 7th Ave.

Shelley:

Shelley Police Department, 115 S. Emerson Avenue

St. Anthony:

St. Anthony Police Department, 420 N. Bridge St. Suite B

Or click here to find other areas around you.