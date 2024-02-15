Engineering students use classroom skills to help fellow student in need

By Robert Boyd

PASCO COUNTY, Florida (WFTS) — A couple of Cypress Creek High School seniors recently took their engineering class to a whole new level, taking what they learned, and applying it in a real life setting, to help one of their fellow students.

You can take Liam Dzanan and Gabriel Linck out of the engineering lab, but that doesn’t mean they still aren’t thinking about their next big project.

“Something I’ve always dreamed of is being able to impact my community in the utmost way possible,” said Linck.

After more than two months of designs and prototypes, drilling and cutting, Liam and Gabriel finally had the picture-perfect tray.

“Seeing her use it and seeing how happy she was to be able to do what she wanted to do really made a big impact,” said Dzanan. “In fact the day of, I was walking into the cafeteria and I actually saw her using it to hold her lunch while she was eating, so that was really nice.”

Lizvelisse, who is part of the Free and Appropriate Public Education Program, says the tray has been a huge help when it comes to her professional work skills training at the cafeteria

“I like this tray because I love it, it’s so good, it helps me out a lot,” said Ortiz.

Cypress Creek High School said a story with this much love and empathy just had to be shared with ABC Action News.

“I’m so proud of them. They are my best friends. I love them so much. They are my heroes,” said Ortiz.

Lizvelisee even invited her heroes at school to meet her heroes at home, her mom and nanny.

“Its been a big help because especially around home when she is eating, when she is doing homework,” said her mom.

“Giving it to her, how happy she was about it, she couldn’t stop saying, ‘I’m so happy,’ it was truly a life changing experience,” said Linck.

