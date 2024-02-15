From sidelines to superstar: High school basketball manager gets chance to take his shot

By Justin Berger

YANCEY COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Tuesday night at Mountain Heritage High School in Yancey County, fans were treated to an extra special senior night.

Mason Hughes, the manager of Cougars varsity boys basketball team, has autism and normally mans the sideline during a game.

“A normal basketball game is me not playing,” Mason told News 13 the next day — on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

But Tuesday night was different.

“Yes, totally,” he said.

After walking on senior night, Mason Hughes the manager became Mason Hughes the superstar.

“And then like (I) hit a three-pointer a little bit after that, stole the ball and then shot a three and then I got fouled and I got two foul shots, air-balled both of them, but then I hit a half-court (shot),” Mason said.

The two-minute exhibition against Draughn High School had been in the works for two weeks, but Mason only found out the night before.

His mom, Gayla, watched it all unfold.

“He just did that shot and the crowd went wild,” she said. “There was like a big roar in the gym. It was amazing to see how many people love him and are pulling for him that I was not even aware of.”

“Well I mean I was excited, but was I nervous? I don’t think so,” Mason said.

Barry Johnson, who coaches the boys team, said the players love being around Mason’s infectious attitude.

“He’s just full of joy, always see the best in everything,” Gayla said. “He always sees the best in all the people.”

Mason started getting into basketball around seven years ago after overcoming a dislike of balls during physical therapy to strengthen his hands.

“He was just very, very happy, very proud he got to actually play ball,” Gayla said. “It’s just amazing, no words.”

