‘It doesn’t get easier’: Father of 9th grader killed in Parkland shooting 6 years ago shares his pain

By Angela Rozier

PARKLAND, Florida (WPBF) — The Parkland and Coral Springs community continued to embrace the family members of the 17 killed and 17 injured at Parkland Marjory Stoneman High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

Dozens gathered at the Eagles Haven Community Wellness Center to honor the lives of the victims.

The center was created for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas community to rediscover wellness and restore hope following the tragic shooting.

Dr. Ilan Alhadeff’s daughter, Alyssa, was one of the 17 killed that day.

“It doesn’t get easier,” Ilan said. “It’s a hard day for us, definitely one of the worse days.”

He and his wife, Lori Alhadeff, continue to push for additional safety measures in schools.

“We want to see Alyssa’s Law panic buttons in schools passed as a standard level of school safety protection nationwide across this country,” Lori said.

Gena Hoyer’s son, Luke Hoyer, was also killed.

“In the beginning, God gives you grace and a sense of numbness so you can get through it,” Hoyer said. “And throughout the years, that numbness wears off.”

Students across the Broward County School District took time Wednesday to remember the victims.

Some students at Coral Springs Middle School spent the day creating beaded bracelets, painting rocks and sidewalks with designs with messages of kindness and love.

Seventh grader Bianca Herrera was in elementary school when the massacre happened. She was happy to be able to take part in today’s day of service.

“Now that I know how many people died during that incident and how many people were impacted by it, I feel like I somewhat have an obligation to help spread the word that not everybody gets to have another day,” Herrera.

