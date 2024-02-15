Mother, neighbor of Clinton, South Carolina, boy mauled by dogs while walking to bus share pain

By Rey Llerena

CLINTON, South Carolina (WYFF) — The mother of a South Carolina boy who, police say, was mauled by a pack of dogs while walking to a school bus stop is sharing her pain as he begins recovering in the hospital.

Clinton Police said an 11-year-old boy was severely injured Wednesday morning along North Livingston Street after he was mauled by four dogs.

Amy Lowe identified the boy as her son, 11-year-old A’Rhyan Anderson.

“He was pretty much, weak, out of it, clinging, basically,” Lowe said about her son following the attack. “I just remember letting the police telling to let him know that he was OK, and he just stuck his thumb up like this, and that’s it.”

Natasha Mims, who lives nearby, said she saw the 11-year-old lying on the ground while the dogs were attacking him.

Although she is afraid of dogs and dealing with a rotator cuff injury, she did everything she could to get them off him.

Eventually, the dogs ran away, she said, and saw the child’s injuries firsthand.

“Because he was laying on his stomach, and clearly, the back of his leg is ate off,” Mims said. “You know, like the meat is gone, and that’s what they was eating on when I pulled up, eating on his flesh or whatever, and so I asked him to turn over to look at me, and he said, ‘I can’t move.'”

Lowe said she was dropping off her 6-year-old child at elementary school at the time of the attack.

“Natasha was calling me on Messenger, screaming and hollering, ‘Red! Red!’ I said, ‘Red on the bus. Red on the bus,'” Lowe said. “She said, ‘Get here. Get here. Get here,’ and so I didn’t know what I was pulling up to.”

Lowe said her son was bit around 60 times and was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He is now in stable condition, but she said her son will need physical therapy to recover from the attack.

“I don’t think he knows really what’s going on right now, but they’re going to have him sedated for a couple of days because he’s going to be in a lot of pain and a lot more surgeries to go through,” Lowe said.

Police found and put down two of the four dogs that attacked the boy. They are still looking for two other dogs described to be large breeds and black in color.

“I want the owners of the dogs to be held responsible,” Lowe said. “They got to be held accountable. I want justice for my son, and I want justice for the other children who could have been attacked.”

Police said if anyone encounters the dogs involved in the attack or comes across any other kind of aggressive dog to call 911 immediately.

