Shop owner fears for safety after alleged stalker shows up, threatens

SALT LAKE CITY (KSTU) — A Utah TikToker said she fears for her safety after her popular tattoo account attracted an alleged stalker from out of state.

“I just want to disappear, be a farmer, no one know my name, move to a different country,” said social media influencer Taylor Nicole.

Two years ago, Nicole’s TikTok and Instagram accounts went viral and attracted hundreds of thousands of followers including a man who allegedly wouldn’t leave her alone.

“I don’t know this guy, never met him in my life, but now I can’t go outside without wondering who’s watching me,” she said.

Nicole claims Richard Matusak would message her 500 to 1,000 times a day.

In November 2022, he showed up at her business in Draper.

“Luckily I wasn’t there. He had taken a picture of himself standing outside my door and started messaging, ‘I’ll find you. I’ll get you. I’ll kill you,'” she said.

Draper Police arrested him for stalking and electronic communication harassment.

When released, he allegedly continued to reach out to her multiple times.

“It made you think, did I do something to deserve this? You know you go through those thoughts as a girl. Like maybe I should put a shirt on instead of a tank top or maybe I should smile less,” said Nicole.

Attorney Jake Gunter said Utah state stalking laws are broad and trials can go on longer than expected.

“If you just look at the stalking statute and the criminal stalking code, it’s about a page and a half detail of what can be considered ‘stalking,'” he said. “Stalking in the state of Utah, the civil stalking? Two or more counted events against one person.”

Nicole said the state law downplays the severity and trauma of stalking. She’s had to move her tattoo shop from Draper to a location in Utah County.

A stalking class A misdemeanor charge is only a year max. in prison.

“It’s a weird feeling. It makes you feel like you want to disappear but you can’t,” she said.

Matusak currently faces two second-degree felony stalking charges. A jury trial will commence in a few weeks.

Nicole said the court process is almost the worst part of all.

“They’ll message you and say, ‘Hey, today’s trial he might be released.’ That happens several times. Every time that happens I have to sit back and say, ‘Shoot, is today going to be the day again?'” she said.

Nicole said she consistently finds peace and empowerment in working out at the gym and has a concealed carry permit.

She’s also married to a police officer. They have two dogs – including a retired police K9.

