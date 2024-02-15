‘World’s largest card shop’ opens in Atlanta

By Joshua Skinner

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — The sports trading card market has exploded over the past several years and a new store here in Atlanta is at the forefront of the card craze.

It’s not your typical investment strategy, but sports trading cards have exploded since the pandemic.

“The sports card world has outperformed the S&P 500 index over the last 20 years,” said Cards HQ owner Geoff Wilson.

Geoff Wilson started the Sports Card Investor Youtube channel in 2019.

“Nobody watched it,” Wilson said. “Literally nobody other than a couple of friends.”

It has since ballooned into more than a million followers across social media and over 300,000 Youtube subscribers.

Wilson opened Cards HQ, “the world’s largest card shop,” in February.

Here, people can open cards on a 24-hour Youtube stream in front of an audience.

Cards HQ not only streams card openings, but also sells them across the world.

“I mean, it’s crazy the amount of money certain cards will sell for,” Wilson said.

$13,000 for a Wayne Gretzky card or $700 for a Ronald Acuña might seem a bit much. However, the main market isn’t the wealthy, but kids like Harper Blair. Blair’s family stopped in from Florida on the way to Tennessee.

“My parents actually said, ‘We’re not going to be able to stop in Atlanta. We have to take a detour.’ And I was like, ‘crap!” Blair said. “That was the reason I wanted to come to Atlanta.

