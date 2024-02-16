Artist with ties to Shreveport wins Coretta Scott King Book Award

By BRITTANY BREEDING

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — An illustrator with ties to Shreveport won the 2024 Coretta Scott King Book Award.

The award honors African American authors and illustrators of books for children and young adults. This year, Dare Coulter took home the title for her illustrations in “An American Story.”

It’s one of nine books she’s illustrated. She has family in Shreveport and said they’ve always inspired her to chase her dreams.

“But I got out of college and I ended up, you know. One thing led to another. And project to project put me in a position where somebody was like, ‘Hey, have you thought about illustrating books?’ And I was like, of course I have. My mom had a billion books when I was a kid, so this has always been something that’s been important to me. It was just about a matter of timing,” said Coulter.

Coulter will have a meet the artist and book signing at Barnes and Noble on Youree Drive at 3 p.m. Sunday.

