‘I could’ve done more’: Kansas nurse stopped to give chest compressions to victim at Chiefs rally

By Elyse Schoenig

KANSAS CITY (KSHB) — Chasitty Logsdon and her family drove all the way from Louisville to Kansas City to see the Chiefs parade.

“It was me, my two kids, my five-year-old and three-year-old and then my nieces that are 14 and 10 were there, and then my mom,” Logsdon said

She’s a Salina, Kan., native and a lifelong Chiefs fan.

Logsdon couldn’t wait to show her kids the team she loves so much.

Her last moment of celebration Wednesday came as the Chiefs were about to leave the stage at Union Station

That’s when the worst possible thing happened.

“All I remember is like people hearing pow pow pow and then people were like, ‘Get down get down,” Chassity said. “I could see a man laying on the ground. A woman had her hand by his head and her phone by his ear.”

Chasitty reacted quickly thanks to her training as an ER nurse.

“I just got on my knees and asked if he had a pulse,” she said. “She didn’t know, so I got on my knees and checked his left radial pulse.”

With her family worried for Logsdon’s life, she attempted to save a stranger’s life.

“So then I get down and start doing compressions until the medic came, and the medic was like, ‘Move I’m a medic and I was like, ‘I’m a nurse!” Logsdon said.

Chasitty hasn’t taken in the personal trauma she battled.

“People asked me, ‘What did his face look like, what did her face look like,” she said. ” I’m like, I don’t know, I don’t remember those details, and I can’t remember if his eyes were open.”

She cannot stop thinking about the man who was in front of her.

“I could’ve done more, could’ve done harder compressions,” she said. “I could’ve done more. That’s what’s going through my head.”

Just one day later, she’s still not thinking of herself.

“I’m not a hero. People keep saying you’re a hero. No, I’m not,” Chasitty said. “I was just doing what I would want someone to do for me and my family.”

She’s thinking of her young boys, and how one day she hopes they can grow to understand what they saw in front of them.

“I simply just told him (her older son), ‘I don’t know why people do bad things, but we just have to pray to God that they don’t do these things again and no one else gets hurt,” she said.

