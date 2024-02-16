Ice falls from Massachusetts bridge onto vehicle passing below

By Ted Wayman

BOURNE, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Falling ice from two Massachusetts Cape Cod bridges fell onto two separate vehicles passing below, causing the front windshields of each vehicle to shatter.

A large chunk of ice hit Jake Ramey’s truck as he drove across the Cape Cod Canal on the Bourne Bridge.

“My first thought was that it was actually a steel structure or some piece of equipment from the bridge,” Ramey said.

The ice chunk was big enough to smash the windshield and tear off the driver’s side mirror of the truck.

“Thankfully, I wasn’t bleeding and that was when I realized I was going to be okay,” Ramey said.

On Thursday, a Hyundai Kona being driven over the Sagamore Bridge had a chunk of ice smash its front windshield.

“I’ve been in the business for 30 years and I’ve never had something like this happen,” Mark Rountree with Plymouth Hyundai said.

Rountree said his dealership employee is OK after being behind the wheel as the ice crashed through.

“He was quite startled when it all happened, but safe and sound,” Rountree said. “The car can obviously be repaired, so that’s all that really matters is our driver is safe.”

Two different bridges, at least two different smashed windshields, all coming from ice chunks on those spans.

The Sagamore and Bourne Bridges fall under the jurisdiction of the commonwealth of Massachusetts.

If you’ve had damage coming from ice off one of those bridges, you’re urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police.

