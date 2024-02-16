Man killed after attacked by several dogs in Compton area

By Amy Maetzold

COMPTON, California (KCAL) — A man died after he was attacked by multiple dogs in the backyard of a home in Compton Friday morning.

Authorities and paramedics responded to the scene around 7 a.m. after receiving a call from a woman who said her boyfriend was being attacked by several dogs, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

KCAL flew over the the scene, which appeared to be a breeding operation for large dogs in a neighborhood.

Disturbing video shows a lifeless man lying inside a kennel with several bite wounds.

