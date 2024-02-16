New footage released shows interview with Maine mass shooting suspect

By Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky

LEWISTON, Maine (WFSB) — Footage was released that shows law enforcement interviewing the man police said was responsible for a mass shooting in Maine.

Channel 3 obtained the footage of Robert Card from New York State police through a Freedom of Information request.

Card killed 18 people in Lewiston, ME, according to authorities.

The video released shows Card’s interactions with law enforcement before the shootings. Card, an Army Reservist, was ordered to go to a mental health facility back in July, three months before the mass shooting.

In the footage, Card said he heard people talking behind his back. Troopers told him that he was ordered to speak to a counselor after they received a report about his behavior.

“I hope you understand that they’re concerned enough about your welfare that they called us,” a trooper could be heard saying in the video.

“Oh because they’re scared because I’m going to friggin’ do something. Because I am capable,” Card responded. “What do you mean by that?” the trooper asked.

“Nothing,” Card said.

Card eventually killed himself following the shootings.

However, the investigation into what led up to the murders continues, including whether or not any warning signs were missed.

