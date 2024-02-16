St. Louis Park schools says parents can opt students out of LGBTQ+ books

By Web Staff

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minnesota (WCCO) — Parents in the St. Louis Park Public School District will be allowed to opt their children out of books that include LGBTQ+ characters and stories.

Families can ask for alternative reading material instead.

In a statement earlier this week, school district officials said they are proud of their literacy program and the diverse stories that are taught.

The school went on to say they have always obeyed the state law regarding parents’ right to opt out of instructional materials.

Any changes would need to happen with the involvement of state lawmakers.

In December, a letter sent on behalf of Muslim families in St. Louis Park threatened legal action unless parents were notified and allowed to opt their children out of classroom discussions about sexuality and LGBTQ+ topics.

The letter, which was first reported by the Sahan Journal, was sent to the superintendent and school board by First Liberty Institute, a conservative Christian law firm based in Texas that fights First Amendment cases on religious freedom.

The families are described as devout Muslims who emigrated from Somalia over the past two decades. Their children, enrolled at Aquila Elementary School and Susan Lindgren Elementary School, were introduced to LGBTQ+ characters in picture books, which caused “significant confusion and distress,” the letter states.

