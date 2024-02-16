Tattoo artists and hockey fans unite for special game to help battle cancer

By John Franchi

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KSTU) — The Utah Grizzlies are hosting an event believed to be the first of its kind in professional sports.

February 16’s game against the Wheeling Nailers is being called “Ink Against Cancer Night.”

This annual benefit brings together local tattoo artists and the hockey club and its fans to raise money for Utahns who are battling cancer.

“We just want to give them hope and let them know they are not alone in this journey,” said Hildegard Koenig, the co-founder of Ink Against Cancer.

The nonprofit provides support to about 70 cancer warriors in Utah.

They have teamed up with the Grizzlies for several years, but the difference in this year’s event is that about 10 local tattoo artists will be giving tattoos on the concourse of the Maverik Center during the game.

“I haven’t seen anyone else in the sports world do anything like this,” said Jared Youngman, the team’s vice president.

Last year, Youngman received a tattoo during the benefit event in the team’s locker room.

The event was such a success, it’s expanding to allow the public to receive a tattoo in exchange for a donation.

“We got to be a community and help each other out,” said Mike Johnson, a tattoo artist who will be participating.

“If we don’t take the tIme to give a helping hand here and there, that’s a disservice to the community in general.”

Johnson is the owner of Studio Elev8 in South Jordan. While other artists at his shop accept walk-in customers, the wait to get a tattoo from Johnson is month’s long.

Despite the busy schedule, he is excited to share his craft at the game.

“That’s what it is to me,” he said. “I can help and bring a little bit of love and light to these people.”

The walls of Johnson’s shop are adorned with various awards. He also displays thank you notes from cancer survivors with whom he has worked.

Johnson provides a service called reconstruction.

“When women have had breast cancer and a double mastectomy, they come to me and I use a 3-d tattooing technique to make it look like they have a nipple again,” he described.

For women who have endured a life changing medical fight, reconstruction can bring back a sense of normalcy.

Johnson gets emotional when talking about those cancer warriors.

“I’ve helped a lot of people and knowing that those people got a little bit of joy because of something I can do—it’s awesome,” he said.

For 20 years, Johnson has perfected his tattooing craft, and is looking forward to providing several tattoos while hearing the stories of strength of those who have been impacted by cancer.

Tattooing and hockey are two vastly different crafts. Together, they are sending an indelible message that the community is in the fight against cancer together.

“They are absolutely amazing,” Youngman said. “Their cause is important and what they are doing and who they are helping is even more important for all of us.”

