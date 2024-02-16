The fight against fentanyl: One mother’s warning

By Kelsy Mittauer, Alexis Ramirez, Katie Standing

Click here for updates on this story

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — A few weeks ago, CBS News Texas took you inside the Fort Worth Police Department’s fight against fentanyl.

As investigators race to take dealers off the streets, there is another fight taking place, but this one is much more personal.

Laura Cloy tells the story of her daughter Cali in her own words.

“That is the deepest, darkest, most intense loneliness you could ever imagine, missing your child,” Cloy said. “That’s why I’m doing everything I can to fight against fentanyl.”

Cloy runs a Facebook group called Mothers and Fathers Against Fentanyl in America.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services hotline at 1-800-662-HELP. It is free, confidential, and open 365 days a year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.