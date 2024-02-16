Young Wisconsin heart advocate inspires families across the country

By Amber Noggle

MADISON, Wisconsin (WKOW) — Audrey Doering’s life began in an orphanage in China.

“I was adopted in August of 2007,” said Doering, who is now 17. “So, I was around 15-16 months old.”

Wausau couple Jennifer and Tom Doering, already parents to three boys, took Audrey home.

“We saw her. We’re like, no matter what, she’s ours,” Jennifer recalled.” So, when we brought her home, she was very ill she didn’t walk yet. And she was very pale and got sweaty.”

Audrey was born with a severe congenital heart defect.

“I have Tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia and major aortopulmonary collateral arteries, which is the most severe form of Tetralogy of Fallot,” Audrey said.

Months after coming to the U.S, she had her first open heart surgery and another one at 3 years old.

What the Doerings didn’t know, was that more than 1,000 miles away, in Washington state, another family, the Rainsberrys, were going through the same experience.

Years later, a researcher in China discovered the Rainsberrys had adopted Audrey’s identical twin sister and she had the same heart condition.

“I still don’t have quite the words to describe it, but it’s been awesome,” Audrey said.

At 10 years old, sisters Audrey and Gracie met for the first time, on Good Morning America.

Since then, the sisters have grown closer, sharing phone calls, birthdays and family vacations.

Now, the story of their lives is inspiring families in Wisconsin and around the country.

Audrey is a Youth Heart Ambassador for the American Heart Association and shares and her experience at events and online.

“I watched her go from a child who had a hard time even saying anything about her heart and becoming very emotional, to being able to stand in front of a crowd and tell her story, and just really advocate for herself and just bring awareness to all that there is with congenital heart disease,” Jennifer said.

Two hearts, two lives, one beautiful story.

“I hope that I’m able to share my story and be a person that other kids can look up to,” Audrey said.

