Shawnee police: Suspect dies from critical injury after robbery at Shawnee QuikTrip

SHAWNEE, Kansas (KCTV) — Update: Shawnee Police announced that the suspect died from injuries sustained. Police further stated that no bystanders, employees or officers were injured. Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers hotline at 816-474-8477.

An armed robbery in Shawnee ended with no injuries to officers or citizens.

The Shawnee Police Department said it was first notified of a “rolling disturbance” on K-7 with shots being fired from a truck.

Soon after, around 11 a.m., they were notified of a robbery in progress at the Quik Trip on 20605 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

When officers arrived, they were notified of shots fired inside the business. The Shawnee Police Department reports that they “engaged an armed subject at the door,” and that suspect was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear if multiple suspects were involved. Shawnee police said they are not seeking any additional suspects at this time.

“We are thankful that no citizens or officers were injured,” Shawnee said in a statement on X.

