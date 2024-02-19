Toy store hosting overnight ‘stuffy sleepover’ for your favorite furry friends

By Michael Martin

GRAND HAVEN, Michigan (WXMI) — For the second year in a row, MACkite Toys in downtown Grand Haven is hosting an overnight party for your child’s favorite stuffed animal.

The store’s annual Stuffy Sleepover happens this Friday night at the shop on Washington Avenue.

Kids are invited to drop off their little stuffed friends at the shop between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, and will pick them up the next morning.

The stuffies will spend the night playing games, trading stories and engaging in general toy-based shenanigans.

Of course, your stuffy will be accompanied by the store’s cast of characters as they explore every nook and cranny of the empty space.

“It’s really interesting to see kids’ creativity, kids’ imagination, and just their passion for these for these creatures, these animals,” Caleb Berko, with MACkite Toys Downtown Grand Haven, told FOX 17 Thursday.

He says the store and events like the sleepover are “giving kids an opportunity to use their imaginations.”

“How well can you unlock those creative and imaginative parts of your brain?”

On Saturday, kids and their parents can return to the shop at 9 a.m. for a little pajama party, where snacks will be served, and the stuffies can get reacquainted with the kids after an exciting night.

The whole thing is completely free.

You can RSVP at the event page set up on Facebook to provide some fun facts about your specific stuffy, or you can just stop by the store Friday evening and drop them off.

There are already a little more than 20 stuffed animals signed up for a night of adventure and magic.

