Madonna falls off chair during Seattle concert

By FOX 12 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SEATTLE (KPTV) — Madonna fell on Sunday night while performing in Seattle.

Performing “Open Your Heart,” the 65-year-old pop icon unintentionally tumbled from a chair on stage. A backup dancer for Madonna started to drag the chair once she started to sing the song.

The dancer barely made it a few feet before tripping and collapsing with Madonna to the ground. Madonna was seen smiling as she rolled off the chair in video recoded at the concert, laughing off the incident.

Madonna stood back up and walked over to the chair after the mishap. She turned to face the incorrect direction when she sat down, looking somewhat unsteady after the fall, and then seemed to lose track of the lyrics.

Once she realized, she said, “S—, I forgot the words” and got up.

When she turned around, a backup dancer appeared behind her carrying a second chair, and the show resumed as usual.

Presently, the singer is embarking on her “The Celebration Tour.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.