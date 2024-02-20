“Pilgrimage for Peace”: Group walks from Philly to D.C. calling for ceasefire in Palestine

By Jessica Albert

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group hosting a “Pilgrimage for Peace” made a stop in West Baltimore on Monday.

People from all walks of life march together for the same goal.

“There are Christians who are marching, Rabbis who are marching, Jews who are marching, Hindu, Muslim, all coming together,” National Council of Churches President and General Secretary Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie said. “It’s a miracle in itself.”

It’s called “Pilgrimage for Peace.”

Faith leaders and activists are walking side-by-side to call for a ceasefire in Palestine.

“This is a sacred journey,” Rev. Stephen A. Green with Faith for Black Lives said. “We didn’t want to do another march or rally. We wanted to do something that was tied to a deep tradition.”

This group has been walking since February 14.

They began their journey with about 100 people starting from Independence Hall in Philadelphia. They plan to finish the pilgrimage at the White House.

“It is a big effort and it feels like it matches the scale of the crisis,” Rabbi Alissa Wise, from Rabbis for Ceasefire, said.

They’ve made stops along the way and others have joined them. There are now about 350 in the group.

On Monday, the pilgrimage made a stop at Payne Memorial AME Church in West Baltimore.

The church’s pastor, Rev. Melech Thomas, welcomed the group with open arms and hosted an interfaith service for them.

He will be joining the walk with them.

“People of all walks of life understand the basic, common denominator of humanity and what’s happening in Palestine is inhumane,” Thomas said. “So, I’m excited to share this with the multi generations of our church.”

The group will make their next stop in laurel tomorrow before wrapping up their pilgrimage at the white house on Wednesday.

