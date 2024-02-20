Thousands to take part in Dolphins Challenge Cancer XIV this Saturday

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (WFOR) — This Saturday thousands of riders will take part in the Dolphins Challenge Cancer this Saturday.

It marks the 14th edition of the event which raises funds for the innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System.

The year’s ride, run, and walk event will feature new ride distances in honor of Miami Dolphins players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It includes the 13-mile Dan Marino ride, the 39-mile Larry Csonka ride, the 54-mile Zach Thomas ride, and the 99-mile Jason Taylor ride.

The new rides will be accompanied by a new adjusted event timeline for participants to have a more inclusive finish line experience.

The center of the event is also on the move this year at Hard Rock Stadium

“DCC XIV will integrate the Miami International Autodrome (MIA) facilities that include the Paddock garages, the start/finish line of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, and the Paddock Club to elevate the overall fan experience,” according to organizers.

A celebration featuring 10-time Grammy Award winner and recording artist Chaka Khan will wrap the event.

Last February, DCC XIII had a record-breaking 5,641 participants who raised more than $10.5M under a “one team, one fight” mentality to challenge cancer.

Following a $75M commitment to Sylvester in November 2020, the largest known philanthropic pledge in the NFL, the DCC’s 13-year total contribution now stands at $64M which funds the advancement of cancer care through breakthrough science, leading-edge technology and personalized patient care.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of its foundation’s health impact area. It has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL.

The DCC’s purpose is to improve people’s lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at Sylvester. Ranked among the top 50 of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals in 2022, Sylvester is South Florida’s only National Cancer Institute designated cancer center.

