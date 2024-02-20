University of Michigan recycling pacemakers from funeral homes for patients in other countries

By Justin Kent

LANSING, Michigan (WNEM) — A new University of Michigan program called “My Heart Your Heart” is taking donated pacemakers from funeral homes and repurposing them for use in other countries.

The program helps people who can’t afford a pacemaker receive one for free.

The Medical Director of the program says the program constantly reminds him on how fulfilling it is to help people who are less fortunate.

“When you receive thank you notes, and you receive videos from patients receiving the device that I’ve put my blood, sweat and tears into, it means everything to me to be able to give back to someone who can’t afford the same care that I can, and we take it for granted,” Eric Puroll said.

Funeral homes in all 50 states have donated pacemakers to the University for the project.

Currently, the only people who can receive the recycled pacemakers are those with no other care alternatives.

