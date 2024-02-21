Skip to Content
Buncombe County considers 24/7 homeless shelter in collaboration with Asheville

<i></i><br/>Buncombe County
Lawrence, Nakia

Buncombe County
By
Published 7:01 AM

By Web Staff

    ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — On Tuesday, Buncombe County commissioners heard recommendations about the next steps for creating a homeless shelter in conjunction with the city of Asheville.

Members of the Shelter Team recommended a 24/7 shelter that serves families, allows pets, and provides various kinds of medical and behavioral care.

The team said a 50,000-square-foot building would be required for about 150 beds and day shelter space.

A location for the shelter has not been chosen.

