Georgia state trooper dies after being hit by car while investigating fatal pedestrian crash on I-75

By Jennifer Lifsey, Don Shipman and Brittany Ford

MORROW, Georgia (WANF) — A Georgia State Patrol trooper has died after he was hit by a vehicle during a death investigation on Interstate 75 in Clayton County on Tuesday.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on I-75 North near the Mt. Zion Boulevard exit in Morrow as the trooper was investigating a construction worker who was hit and killed around 8 p.m., according to GSP.

The Clayton County Police Department said the trooper was hit while he was outside his cruiser. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Drivers said it’s a known problem area.

“It’s got a deep curve. They made a little adjustment with the signs there but it’s still a very dangerous curve,” said Lamar Clark of Morrow.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the trooper as First Class Chase Redner with GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT).

Redner was with the DPS since September 2017, they said, and was a graduate of the 103rd Trooper School.

“The Department of Public Safety sends its sincerest condolences and prayers to TFC Redner’s family and co-workers,” they said in a statement. “Please keep TFC Redner’s family in your prayers as they cope with the loss of their loved one.”

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement saying in part that he was “devastated” by Redner’s passing.

“As the second state patrolman to die in the line of duty in less than a month, our hearts are broken for his mother and fiancé, for his friends and community, and for the entire Department of Public Safety family,” he said. “This is an incredibly painful time for their elite ranks, and we ask that all Georgians – and those far beyond our state – pray for Trooper Redner’s family, loved ones and colleagues.”

In a Facebook post, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said Redner was “an integral part of our community in Dawson County and left a lasting impression.”

“Redner was featured on an early episode of our podcast, ‘The Fuzz Feed,’ and was cherished as family by many of our deputies,” the Facebook post states.

According to DPS, troopers responded around 10 p.m. to investigate the crash that led to the death of the construction worker.

DPS said investigators found that a Kia Forte traveling north on I-75 drove into a construction zone, where it struck the worker.

The worker died from his injuries at the scene, DPS said.

DPS has not yet identified the construction worker. Authorities also haven’t announced charges in the deadly crashes.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

