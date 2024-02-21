Hallsville man saved by gas station workers who performed CPR during cardiac arrest

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LONGVIEW, Texas (KTBS) — Bruce Bartlett has stopped many times at Zippy J’s in Longview during his work as an Uber driver. But when he made his routine stop two weeks ago, he did not know the workers would save his life.

“I’m just glad we were able to save him, he scared us,” said Zippy’s manager Brandi Sprague.

Bartlett went into cardiac arrest inside the gas station on Friday, Feb. 9. Sprague and several coworkers began to administer CPR while they waited for EMT’s to arrive.

“He was turning purple and I was just like, ‘should I do mouth-to-mouth? I’m not sure, but I did it!’” said Destiny Washington.

According to the American Heart Association, CPR immediately following a cardiac arrest can double to triple a person’s chances of survival. These complete strangers to Bartlett did just that.

“When the ambulance pulled off, you know as a sign if there’s no sound that means the person is dead. As soon as we heard the siren go off we were all like yea!!” said Washington.

Bartlett’s family now hopes to raise awareness for CPR readiness after it saved Bruce’s life.

“That’s the reason my daddy is still here,” said Bruce’s daughter Lauren Boone. “So we just wanted to highlight them and raise awareness you know you can go to Google and just type in CPR classes Longview Texas.”

Bartlett has nothing but gratitude for his new life-saving friends.

“There really are angels on Earth, there are really people with big hearts that care about each other and that jump into action to save a life,” said Bartlett. “If that’s the little thing that we can spread onto someone else it’s all worth it.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.