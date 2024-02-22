Carolina Reaper Tacos: A Spicy Texas Sensation at DQ®

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Feb. 22, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Texans are renowned for their love of bold flavors and fiery cuisine, and now, DQ® restaurants in Texas are bringing the heat to a whole new level with their latest culinary masterpiece: the Carolina Reaper Taco®. This exclusive offering is set to tantalize taste buds and ignite a passion for spice like never before.

A Taste of Texas Tradition

For decades, Texans have savored the iconic Texas T-Brand Tacos® at DQ® restaurants across the Lone Star state. Now, while classic favorites remain a staple, the introduction of the Carolina Reaper Taco heralds a new era of flavor exploration. Embracing the legendary heat of the Carolina Reaper pepper, this taco promises an unforgettable culinary adventure that is distinctly Texan.

A Symphony of Flavor

Picture this: a crispy corn shell brimming with Carolina Reaper-infused Monterey Jack cheese, perfectly seasoned ground beef, crisp lettuce, and juicy tomatoes. Each bite offers a symphony of flavors, from the intense heat reminiscent of a scorching Texas summer to the smoldering depth of a West Texas storm. Topped with a cooling cilantro lime crema sauce, the Carolina Reaper Taco strikes the perfect balance between fire and refreshment.

Dare to Try?

Think you have what it takes to handle the heat? The Carolina Reaper Taco is available exclusively in Texas, but only for a limited time. Head to your nearest participating DQ® restaurant and challenge your taste buds to this fiery delight while supplies last.

Cooling Companions

For those seeking relief from the inferno, fear not. Pair your Carolina Reaper Taco with an iconic DQ Blizzard® Treat, float, shake, sundae, cone, Dilly® Bar, or DQ Sandwich Treat for the ultimate cool down. Whether you dine in, take out, or opt for delivery, there’s a perfect combination waiting to satisfy your cravings.

Exclusive App Offer

As an added bonus, DQ Texas mobile app users can enjoy a free small Blizzard Treat (any flavor) with the purchase of three Carolina Reaper Tacos. Indulge in the spicy goodness from February 26 to March 3, and claim your complimentary Blizzard Treat from March 4 to March 10. It’s a reward fit for spice-loving Texans.

Join the Tradition

For over 75 years, DQ® restaurants in Texas have been synonymous with delicious treats, warm hospitality, and cherished memories. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook, or visit dqtexas.com to stay up to date with the latest news, including Blizzard of the Month flavors and exciting promotions.

About DQ®

DQ® restaurants in Texas are proud to be a part of the iconic Dairy Queen brand, offering innovative treats and eats that have captured the hearts of Texans for generations. Operated by the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, these restaurants uphold the highest standards of quality and service, ensuring every visit is a delightful experience. With nearly 600 locations across the state, DQ® remains a beloved fixture in the Texas dining scene.

Join the Spice Revolution

Are you ready to embark on a flavor journey like no other? Head to your nearest DQ® restaurant in Texas and experience the Carolina Reaper Taco for yourself. With its legendary heat and fire-breathing flavor, it’s sure to leave you craving more. Don’t miss out on this exclusive Texan delicacy – try it today!

